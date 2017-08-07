Tuesday Weather

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. South wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Friday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84.

Friday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Monday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.