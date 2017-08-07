Tuesday Weather

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph.
Wednesday
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. South wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Friday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84.
Friday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 82.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.
