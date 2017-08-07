Tuesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory
5A-6A America in the Morning
6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal
7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment
8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Patrick Burnett. Guests include Dr. Kurt Williams from Central Kansas Dentistry in Ellsworth.
9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor
10A-11A Agri-Talk with Mike Adams – The AgriTalk Panel will look at plans to privatize air traffic control and how that could impact rural air service.
11A-11:30 “Viewpoints”
11:30-12P “Cougar Pause” hosted by Steve Webster – Guests include the Director of the Shafer Gallery Dave Barnes who will talk about the exhibit “Sculptures by Glenn Zweygardt” that opens on August 11th. (Encore Presentation)
12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other information
12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster & Cole Reif
1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show
4P-5P “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory
5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info
6P-6:30 ESPN Radio “Jalen & Jacoby”
6:30- 10P Major League Baseball – St. Louis Cardinals @ Kansas City Royals
10P-MID ESPN Radio “Freddie & Fitz”
Leave a Reply