Tuesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Patrick Burnett. Guests include Dr. Kurt Williams from Central Kansas Dentistry in Ellsworth.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Mike Adams – The AgriTalk Panel will look at plans to privatize air traffic control and how that could impact rural air service.

11A-11:30 “Viewpoints”

11:30-12P “Cougar Pause” hosted by Steve Webster – Guests include the Director of the Shafer Gallery Dave Barnes who will talk about the exhibit “Sculptures by Glenn Zweygardt” that opens on August 11th. (Encore Presentation)

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other information

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster & Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-6:30 ESPN Radio “Jalen & Jacoby”

6:30- 10P Major League Baseball – St. Louis Cardinals @ Kansas City Royals

10P-MID ESPN Radio “Freddie & Fitz”