KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -The Royals have placed Salvador Perez on the 10-day DL due to a right intercostal strain.

They have recalled Cameron J. Gallagher from Omaha.

“We have placed @SalvadorPerez15 on the 10-day DL (right intercostal strain), retro to Aug. 5,” the Royals tweeted.

“Salvy is eligible for reinstatement from the DL on Tuesday, August 15,” they added.