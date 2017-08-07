New Barton County Treasurer learning the ropes

While he will not officially take office until October, newly elected Barton County Treasurer Jim Jordan is spending time in the Treasurer’s Office reviewing day-to-day operations. Thanks to an arrangement with outgoing Treasurer Kevin Wondra, Jordon has a desk to work from on the second floor of the courthouse as he prepares for taking over the position that he won in last November’s general election.

Besides the time he is spending now at the courthouse, Jordan has also completed several training courses and traveled to different counties to see how they are doing things.

Jim Jordan Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/JORDAN-GREAT.mp3

As for the time he is spending in the Barton County Treasurer’s Office, Jordan says he is using the time to watch and learn.

Jim Jordan Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/JORDAN-FORWARD.mp3

Unlike other elected offices, the term of treasurer runs on what is called the tax roll year which is from November 1 to the end of the following October. Once the process begins, the treasurer in office at the time is responsible for the following year’s tax roll which is why Jordan will not be taking office until October.