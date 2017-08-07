Monday Mid-America Sports Update

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – Jacob Peterson scored in stoppage time to lift Atlanta United to a 1-1 draw with Sporting Kansas City Sunday night. Kansas City is unbeaten in its last nine MLS matches, dating to a 1-0 loss at Colorado on May 27th.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Rookie Jakob Junis pitched eight sharp innings and the Kansas City Royals beat the Seattle Mariners 9-1 to split their doubleheader Sunday. Nelson Cruz homered twice and drove in four runs as the Mariners held off the Royals 8-7 in the first game. Whit Merrifield homered in both games for the Royals. Eric Hosmer homered and drove in three runs for Kansas City.

CINCINNATI (AP) – Jose Martinez hit his first grand slam during the Cardinals’ nine-run fourth inning, and St. Louis overcame Adam Wainwright’s rough return from the disabled list, beating the Cincinnati Reds 13-4 Sunday. The Cardinals took two of three in the series. They’re 5-8 against Cincinnati this season.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) – New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa has a neck injury similar to one that held him out during spring workouts. Enunwa dropped a pass from Christian Hackenberg during 7-on-7 drills during practice at MetLife Stadium when he took and step and fell to the turf face-first Saturday. Trainers attended to Enunwa for several minutes before the former Nebraska Huskers receiver got to both knees and then walked slowly to the locker room.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Hunters may begin purchasing Nebraska fall turkey permits later this month. The permits will be available starting August 14th at OutdoorNebraska.org and Nebraska Game and Parks Commission permitting offices.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) – Lincoln Riley is still getting used to his new job as head football coach at Oklahoma. The 33-year-old was promoted from offensive coordinator in June after Bob Stoops abruptly stepped down, and it’s been a whirlwind since. He expects to be more comfortable by the time the Sooners open the season Sept. 2 against Texas-El Paso.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – TCU sophomore guard Jaylen Fisher isn’t going with the team to Australia after tearing a meniscus in his left knee at practice. While the men’s and women’s teams from TCU left for a 12-day foreign trip, the school said Fisher remained home to receive proper medical care. Fisher averaged 9.9 points a game as a freshman last season when TCU won the NIT championship.