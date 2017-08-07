Manhunt underway: Officer dead in traffic stop shooting near Kansas City

CLINTON, Mo. (AP) — The Latest on the fatal shooting of a western Missouri police officer during a traffic stop (all times local):

8:00 a.m.

Authorities searched a home but came up empty-handed in the hunt for a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a western Missouri police officer.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe says 39-year-old Ian McCarthy of Clinton is wanted for questioning in the death of 37-year-old Clinton police officer Gary Michael during a traffic stop late Sunday.

Alert: Person of Interest in the fatal shooting of a Clinton Police Officer:

Ian McCarthy, 39, of Clinton. Any info call 911. pic.twitter.com/SIS2RwuHBK — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) August 7, 2017

Lowe said Monday that the car Michael stopped is registered to McCarthy.

He says the driver jumped out of the car and fired at the officer, who was able to return fire. The suspect drove about three blocks before crashing his car and fleeing on foot. Lowe says Michael was “heroic right to the end.”

Michael was a lifelong resident of Clinton and leaves behind a wife and stepsons.

——————

CLINTON, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says authorities are looking for a man who shot and killed a western Missouri police officer during a traffic stop.

Missouri Highway Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe told KSHB-TV that Clinton Officer Gary Michael died late Sunday after stopping a driver near Clinton, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) southeast of Kansas City.

Lowe says the driver of a Dodge Nitro believed to be 39-year-old Ian McCarthy got out of the vehicle during the traffic stop and started shooting.

He says the 37-year-old Michael returned fire but that the suspect got back into the car and drove off before crashing two blocks away.

Tactical teams have cordoned off the area around the crash and are searching for the suspect Monday.

No further details have been released.