Large crowd’s voice was heard at Great Bend City Council meeting

The City of Great Bend moved the city council meeting to a bigger venue and left the microphone open for anyone to make a comment at Monday’s meeting at the Great Bend Events Center. Over 400 chairs were occupied with several more citizens standing to witness the meeting that allowed many concerned residents voice their opinions on the ongoing saga concerning Great Bend Police Chief Cliff Couch.

While Couch’s hearing to his suspension with pay and possible termination is not scheduled until later this month, citizens used the council meeting as their first chance to address the governing body, including resident Brian Harris.

Brian Harris Audio

Couch was suspended after the July 24, 2017 special meeting for, according to the notice, “false or reckless” accusations, failing to perform an investigation for a harassing working place, and refusal to attempt to work things out with City Administrator Howard Partington. Since the suspension, citizens have started petitions, painted signs, and raised money for Couch’s legal fees in support for the police chief.

Mayor Mike Allison said Partington was not present at the meeting Monday because of health issues. Couch showed up to the Events Center half way through the meeting and was brought to the podium to address an earlier comment that he could not settle the difference with Partington to work things out. Council member Wayne Henneke stated Couch said “no” to the question twice and that was a big factor to his decision to be a part of the 5-3 vote that suspended the chief on July 24.

Couch addressed the council and said his “no” response was taken out of context and was willing to work with Partington.

Cliff Couch Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/couch-big.mp3

Couch brought forth concerns of an understaffed, overworked, and potentially underpaid police department at the June 5 meeting, and made allegations towards Partington and Allison for misconduct and unethical procedures. Couch also stated he was told to keep quiet about the problems at the Police Department.

A motion was brought before the council by member Dana Dawson to rescind the suspension.

Dana Dawson Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/dawson-big.mp3

Council member Mike Boys, who voted for the suspension in July, carried out Dawson’s motion but it ended in a 4-4 tie, with Allison breaking the tie with a vote to uphold the suspension. Boys, Dawson, Cory Zimmerman, and Brock McPherson all voted to rescind the suspension. Joel Jackson, Vicki Berryman, Henneke, and Allene Owen voted to keep the suspension in place. After saying he would rescind his suspension vote if he heard Couch say he was willing to work things out, Henneke decided to keep his vote the same despite Couch’s comment to work with Partington. A motion to suspend Partington in addition to Couch failed to pass after another 4-4 tie.

A private investigator was hired by the City of Great Bend to conduct a study on compensation and management at the Police Department, but no investigation on Couch’s allegations towards the city. Many questions Monday centered on why Couch was suspended without an investigation conducted on the entire city staff, including Partington and Allison. That agenda item and discussion will be carried over to the next council meeting on August 21.

Couch’s hearing and chance at a rebuttal to his suspension was pushed back to a later date this month because of an attorney change. Couch is now represented by Randy Rathbun, from Depew Gillen Rathbun & McInteer from Wichita.