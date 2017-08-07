KC hospital employee charged with sex crimes against patient

KANSAS CITY(AP) — An employee of Truman Medical Centers is charged with sexual crimes against a patient in long-term care who cannot speak.

The Jackson County prosecutor’s office announced Saturday that 49-year-old Luis Soliz was charged with first-degree sodomy and sexual misconduct. Prosecutors say Soliz was charged after a nurse reported seeing him sodomizing a female patient in the long-term care unit of Truman Medical Centers’ Lakewood campus.

The prosecutor said the patient cannot speak and has limited ability to use her arms and legs.

Bail for Soliz was set at $75,000.

It was not immediately clear if Soliz has retained an attorney.