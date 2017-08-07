Kansas Stars win the NBC World Series

The Kansas Stars won the National Baseball Congress World Series, defeating Everett 7-1 in Sunday’s championship game at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium. The team made up of former major league players, had an average age of around 40, about two decades older than most of their competition in six wins over eight days.

Ben Sheets was the winning pitcher. Seventeen years ago, Sheets was the winner in the United States’ Olympic gold-medal winning game over Cuba. Ryan Langerhans was the tournament’s most valuable player. Langerhans last recorded double-digit hits in a major-league season for the Mariners in 2010. Chipper Jones, likely headed for the Hall of Fame in a vote later this year, might have taken his last competitive at-bat. In Wichita. Jones’ last game before this week was a playoff loss for the Braves.

The Kansas Stars beat the Cheney Diamond Dawgs 8-4 in the semi-finals. Cheney was the team that elimated the Great Bend Bat Cats from the tournament last Friday. Everett had advanced to the championship game by coming from behind to beat the Hays Larks 10-9 on Saturday night.