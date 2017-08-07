Kansas man jailed running from scene of shots fire near police

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after an altercation with police.

Just after 2 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a disturbance at a motel in the 700 Block of SW Fairlawn in Topeka, according to Lt. Jennifer Cross with Topeka Police.

While on the scene, officers heard several gunshots and called for backup officers to assist out of fear for their safety.

Officers arrested Trey Glenn Martinez, 21, while he attempted to run from the scene. He was in possession of a gun at the time of his arrest, according to Cross.

He is being held in the Shawnee County jail on requested charges of Aggravated Assault of a Law Enforcement Officer, Criminal use of a Weapon, Battery of a Law Enforcement officer, Interference and Criminal Discharge of a Firearm.