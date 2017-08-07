Enrollment at the schools starts this week; online enrollment having success

The online enrollment continues for all USD 428 students, but Tuesday, August 8 and Wednesday, August 9 will have school buildings in Great Bend open to the public for on-site enrollment for the 2017-2018 school year. Each public school will provide two time frames to accommodate schedules for students or parents.

USD 428 Public Information Director Jennifer Schartz says the online enrollment has been a success over the recent summers.

The online enrollment is available by going to www.usd428.org. The in-person enrollment will be open from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tuesday at all elementary schools and open 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. at the middle school and high school today. On Wednesday, all grade schools will be open for enrollment from 1 – 7 p.m. while the middle school and high school will be available 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Helping Hands Preschool will hold their enrollment this Thursday, August 10 from 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.