Cop Shop (8/4 – 8/6)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (8/4)

Warrant Arrest

At 10:27 a.m. an arrest was made at 1310 Monroe Street.

Theft

At 2:05 p.m. a theft was reported at 12 1st Street in Olmitz.

Stroke

At 7:07 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 592 NE K-156 Highway.

Theft

At 7:10 p.m. Classic Inn Restaurant, 30 Patton Road, reported a theft.

Fire

At 9:34 p.m. a fire was reported at MM 192 on 56 Highway.

8/5

Injury Accident

At 1:05 a.m. an accident was reported in the 500 block of E. Barton County Road.

Non-Injury Accident

At 1:40 p.m. an accident was reported at Avenue V & 12th Road, out of county.

Unconscious / Fainting

At 5:08 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1134 SW 20 Road in Pawnee Rock.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 6:28 p.m. a burglary was reported at 1332 NE 180 Road in Claflin.

Non-Injury Accident

At 10:48 p.m. an accident was reported at E. US 56 Highway & SE 130 Avenue in Ellinwood.

8/6

Warrant Arrest

At 1:41 p.m. Erik Simpson was arrested on two GBMC warrant at 1714 Harrison for contempt of court.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:36 p.m. an accident was handled by the KHP at NE K-156 Highway & NE 140 Avenue in Claflin.

At 5:07 p.m. an accident was reported at 409 E. 2nd Street in Ellinwood.

At 8:21 p.m. an accident was reported at NW K-96 Highway & NW 120 Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (8/4)

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:14 a.m. an accident was reported in the 4800 block on Broadway.

Warrant Arrest

At 10:15 a.m. an officer arrested Jame Aumiller at 1806 12th Street on a Barton County warrant.

At 11:08 a.m. an officer arrested Randy Moore on three Barton County warrants at 2123 Main Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 12:37 p.m. an accident was reported at 3920 10th Street.

Convulsions / Seizures

At 5:09 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 402 Frey Street.

Theft

At 6:55 p.m. theft of a cell phone was reported at 1615 16th Street.

8/5

Non-Injury Accident

At 4:50 p.m. Matthew Anderson was backing west at 3502 10th Street and Emily Crawford was backing east from parking stalls on private property and struck each other.

Criminal Damage

At 5:15 p.m. Leah Keever reports her 2007 Pontiac being keyed at 5210 10th Street, total loss of $500.00.

Non-Injury Accident

At 10:01 p.m. an accident was reported at 3212 10th Street.

Fight

At 11:51 p.m. a fight was reported at McDonald’s, 3307 10th Street. No fight but a juvenile was charged with MIC and released to parent.

8/6

Warrant Arrest

At 2 a.m. Alisa Orosco was arrested on a warrant at 3503 10th Street.

At 2:50 a.m. Joseph Orosco was arrested on a warrant at 3503 10th Street.

Traffic Arrest

At 4:46 a.m. a subject passed out behind the wheel of a Ford pickup in the street at Kansas and Lakin. Carlose Soto was found passed out in his vehicle still running and in drive. A wrecker was called to pick up the vehicle. Soto was arrested for DUI, no DL, and ITOL. Soto refused all testing.

Utility Problems

At 9:30 a.m. a water leak in the roadway was reported in the 3000 block of Forest Avenue.

Theft

At 11:15 a.m. theft of plastic tote boxes were reported at 1811 Main Street. Total loss of $62.00.

Stroke

At 12:58 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2012 32nd Street 1B.

Traumatic Injuries

At 1:34 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 4714 17th Street Ter.

Sick Person

At 2:52 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 915 Stone Street.

Chest Pain

At 3:30 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 5404 Broadway Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 4 p.m. an accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:26 p.m. Timothy Evans was traveling east through the parking lot at 1315 10th Street and struck the legally stopped 2002 Chevy pickup.

Theft

At 5:33 p.m. Diana Sunley reports theft of a S&W .38 revolver at 5861 Aspen. Total loss of $650.00 The gun was entered int NCIC.

Criminal Damage

At 8:04 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 1308 Monroe Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:41 p.m. an accident was reported at 5936 Aspen Dr.