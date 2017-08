Barton County Commissioners voted 5-0 Monday to approve and update a lease agreement for a plot of land that is the location of a county communications tower near Susank.

According to Barton County 911-Director Dena Popp, the agreement with Brad Demel is an increase over what the county has paid Demel in the past.

Dena Popp Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/POPP-WEEKmp3.mp3

The increase of $200 per year from $300 to $500 is for a 350′ x 300′ lot. The updated agreement runs through 2026, with an option to renew until 2036.