Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (8/4 – 8/6)

8/4

BOOKED: Terry Crawford of Hoisington on a Barton County probation violation serve sentence.

BOOKED: James Aumiller of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond set at $1,000.00 cash.

BOOKED: Billy Hamilton of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for battery, bond is set at $1,000.00 C/S. GBMC warrant for contempt of court with bond set at $1,068.50 or 177 days in jail.

BOOKED: April Addison of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $472.50 cash only or 30 days in jail.

BOOKED: Randy Moore of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond set at $20,000.00 C/S. BCDC warrant for probation violation, bond set at $1,500.00 cash only. BCDC warrant for probation violation, bond set at $1,000.00 cash only.

BOOKED: Daniel Ray Alexander of Great Bend on BTDC case for unlawful possession of controlled substance, bond is set in lieu of $2,500.00 C/S. Booked on parole case for parole violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Marcus Snow of Great Bend on GBMC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Shaminy Clone of Great Bend for Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Brandon Dannebohm of Ellinwood was transferred back to KDOC.

RELEASED: Eric Shoemaker of Larned to Ford County Sheriff’s Office for their warrant after being released on local charges in Barton County.

RELEASED: Marcus Miller of Great Bend on Johnson County District Court warrant to Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

RELEASED: April Addison of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court after posting a $472.50 cash bond through GBPD.

8/5

BOOKED: Cassandra Joyce of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV, bond set at $1,000.00 C/S or 48-hour OR bond.

RELEASED: Albert Hass to Dickenson County for their warrant.

8/6

BOOKED: Troy Tutak of Great Bend on KHP case for DUI, bond amount is $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Luis Angel Reyes of Great Bend on BTSO case for possession of hallucinogenic, drug paraphernalia, bond set in lieu of $2,500.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Angela Osborne of Waldo on Barton County District Court case for DUI, bond set at $2,500.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Joseph Orosco of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $328.00 cash. Warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $2,500.00 C/S. Warrant for criminal trespassing, bond set at $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Alisa Orosco of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for criminal trespassing, bond set at $1,000.00 C/S. Saline District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,500.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Carlose Alcala-Soto of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for DUI, ITOL, refuse PBT, refuse to submit alcohol test, no DL, and stopping in the roadway, bond set at $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Erik Simpson of Great Bend on two Great Bend Municipal Court warrants both for contempt of court, bond was set at $492.50 and $462.50 cash only.

RELEASED: Luis Angel Reyes of Great Bend on BTSO case for possession of hallucinogenic, drug paraphernalia, posted bond with Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Angela Osborne of Waldo on Barton County District Court case for DUI after posting a $2,500.00 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Terry Crawford of Hoisington on Barton County probation violation serve sentence.

RELEASED: Alisa Orosco of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for criminal trespassing after posting a $1,000.00 surety bond. Released on Saline District Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a $1,500.00 surety bond.

RELEASED: Carlos Alcala-Soto of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for DUI, ITOL, refuse PBT, refuse to submit to alcohol test, no DL, and stopping in the roadway after posting a $1,000.00 surety bond.

RELEASED: Marcus Snow of Great Bend on GBMC serve sentence.

RELEASED: Joseph Orosco of Great Bend on Barton County District warrant for failure to appear x2 and criminal trespassing. Posted bonds through TNT Bonding on bonds of $1,000.00 and $2,500.00 and posted bond of $328.00 cash for other case.