Sunday Mid-America Spots Update

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Kansas City Royals game against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night was postponed because of rain and rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Sunday. The teams have split the first two games of the four-game series.

CINCINNATI (AP) – Paul DeJong hit a two-run homer and Lance Lynn got past Joey Votto’s first-inning home run to win his fourth straight start as the St. Louis Cardinals eased past the Cincinnati Reds 4-1 Saturday night. Lynn retired 12 of the last 14 batters he faced.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Kansas City Royals will likely place All-Star catcher Salvador Perez on the disabled list before a doubleheader Sunday against the Seattle Mariners. The Royals and Mariners were rained out Saturday night and rescheduled for a traditional doubleheader Sunday, starting at 1:15 p.m. Central with about 30 minutes between games.

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) – Alex Smith has had a solid first week of training camp, making all the throws and none of the mistakes that Chiefs coach Andy Reid expects of him. But with first-round pick Patrick Mahomes II wowing everyone from fans to coaches, Smith still finds himself under the microscope despite his 41-20 record as the starting quarterback in Kansas City.

CANTON, Ohio (AP) -The rags-to-riches tale of Kurt Warner has taken him to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The former Iowa Barnstormers Arena League quarterback who went from grocery store worker to winning two NFL MVP awards and one league title, reinvigorating two moribund franchises along the way, was inducted into the shrine Saturday night.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz thinks Iowa screwed up by not recruiting James Butler out of high school. The Hawkeyes recently rectified that mistake, adding Butler as a highly coveted graduate transfer that they hope can help getting their sluggish offense on track. The addition of Butler, combined with star Akrum Wadley’s return following a breakout season in 2016, should give the Hawkeyes a formidable ground game to help compensate for a passing attack that looks unsettled heading into 2017.