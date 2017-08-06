Monday Weather

Today A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Light north northeast wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Friday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84.

Friday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.