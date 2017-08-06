Monday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Kansas Wetlands Center Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guests include KWEC Director Curtis Wolf and KWEC Educator Jean Aycock.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A “Agri-Talk” with Mike Adams – Mike will talk ethanol and motorcycles as Robert White of the Renewable Fuels Association checks in from Sturgis Bike Week. And Machinery Pete answers your questions about the latest trends in used equipment.

11A-11:30 “Pages in Time” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Karen Nueforth, Research Coordinator for the Barton County Historical Society.

11:30-12P “Cougar Pause” hosted by Steve Webster – Guests include the Director of the Shafer Gallery Dave Barnes who will talk about the exhibit “Sculptures by Glenn Zweygardt” that opens on August 11.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster & Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-6:30 ESPN Radio “Jalen & Jacoby”

6:30- 10P Major League Baseball – St. Louis Cardinals @ Kansas City Royals

10P-MID ESPN Radio “Freddie & Fitz”