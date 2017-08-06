Jayhawks move to 3-0 on Italy Tour with 99-71 win

kuathletics.com

SEREGNO, Italy – Kansas men’s basketball flexed its muscle in another sweltering venue in defeating the Players Group 99-71 at Palasport Enrico Somaschini just north of Milan Saturday evening.

With temperatures once again 100-plus degrees during the day, the non-air conditioned venue did not play a factor for KU in defeating the Players Group, a collection of Italian professionals, for the second-straight game. The win improved KU to 3-0 on its current tour, 82-9 all-time in exhibition contests, winning its last 23 exhibition contest dating back to 2012.

Kansas used solid second and third quarters in deciding the 28-point victory. The Jayhawks amassed 24 assists on 35 field goals for the game and forced 27 turnovers which KU converted into 25 points.

KU junior Lagerald Vick was named the most valuable player of the game after scoring a game-high 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting with four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Sophomore guard Malik Newman added 13 points, while K.J. Lawson scored 11 and senior Devonte’ Graham added 11. Playing without sophomore center Udoka Azubuike, who was not feeling well and did not make the trip to Seregno, freshman forward Billy Preston stepped up to score nine points and pull down a team-high seven rebounds. Sophomore forward Mitch Lightfoot also assisted in the post with eight points and five rebounds.

Kansas will conclude its four-game Italy tour against a different Italian All-Star team comprised of professionals on Sunday, Aug. 6, at 7 p.m. local, noon Central, in the same location as today’s game in Seregno. The Jayhawks will tour Milan Sunday morning before playing its game.