Barton Theatre holding open auditions for fall production

The Barton Community College Theatre Department will hold open auditions for its fall production “Ah Wilderness!” from 4-7 p.m. Aug. 23 and 24 in the Fine Arts Auditorium. Those wanting to audition can show up anytime during the allotted hours on either night. The Theatre Department will be casting all roles and all technical positions. No preparation is necessary and all are invited to audition.

“Ah Wilderness!,” is a coming of age story during the turn of the century on the fourth of July in 1906. The story’s main plot follows Richard, who is almost 17, having his heart broken. This comedy is both heartwarming and romantic. The play was successful when it premiered on Broadway in 1933 and has since become a recurring staple in the theatre community.