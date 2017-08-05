Tickets available now for United Way’s Kickoff Event

The United Way of Central Kansas is revving up for their 2018 Campaign Kickoff Event, Racing for a Cause. This event will be held on August 19 at the Columbus Club starting at 6 p.m. with a social hour. Dinner will then be served with chicken fried chicken hitting the plates starting at 7 p.m. Following dinner, UWCK will have a short presentation, and round out the evening with the mind reading abilities of Curtis the Mentalist.

Whether he’s reading minds on stage, playing Russian Roulette with hangman’s nooses, or driving hot rods while blindfolded, Curtis Waltermire has a performance that is guaranteed to

make this event an overwhelming success. It’s sleight-of-brain entertainment that even the most cynical of spectators can enjoy.

United Way of Central Kansas funds 23 community partners that cover Barton and Pawnee Counties. In the past 7 years, more than $1.7 million has been distributed to our partners and used to fund programs such as Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, Crunch Out Obesity, Reality U, the Born Learning Trail, and Literacy Kits to Pre-K students.

This Kickoff Event is the primary fundraiser of the year, typically bringing in more than $17,000 each year.

A large part of this success is due to our amazing sponsors who this year include:

Diamond

Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball

Benefit Management

Bob & Carol Dema

Concrete Services

Great Bend Regional Hospital

Ron & Jane Smith

Gold

CUNA Mutual Retirement Solutions

Eagle Radio

Edward Jones-Jim & Kathi Armatys and Todd & Barb Armatys

First Kansas Bank

Keller Real Estate

Marmies

Pawnee Valley Community Hospital

Spectrum CPA Partners, LLC

Wal-Mart

Silver

Advanced Therapy/Progressive Therapy

American State Bank

Blue Lily Floral

Brentwood Builders

Call Insurance

Club One Fitness

Community Bank of the Midwest

Country Living of Larned

Eldridge Fencing

Farmers Bank & Trust

Haynes Electric

L & M Contractors

Office Products, Inc.

Tatum Dunekack, DDS

Bronze

Bartlett Grain

Beckwith Mortuary

Bert & Wetta Sales, Inc

BTI Great Bend

Carr Auction & Real Estate

H & H Roofing

Manweiler Chevrolet

Simmons & Simmons

St. Rose Health Center

Waters True Value

Watkins Calcara, Chtd

Get your seat reserved by August 10 by calling UWCK at 620-792-2403 or visit uwck.org/kickoff. Tickets are $50/person or fill up a table of eight for $400 for a night of food and entertainment

surrounded by a group of people supporting the United Way cause.