Tickets available now for United Way’s Kickoff Event

The United Way of Central Kansas is revving up for their 2018 Campaign Kickoff Event, Racing for a Cause. This event will be held on August 19 at the Columbus Club starting at 6 p.m. with a social hour. Dinner will then be served with chicken fried chicken hitting the plates starting at 7 p.m. Following dinner, UWCK will have a short presentation, and round out the evening with the mind reading abilities of Curtis the Mentalist.
Whether he’s reading minds on stage, playing Russian Roulette with hangman’s nooses, or driving hot rods while blindfolded, Curtis Waltermire has a performance that is guaranteed to
make this event an overwhelming success. It’s sleight-of-brain entertainment that even the most cynical of spectators can enjoy.
United Way of Central Kansas funds 23 community partners that cover Barton and Pawnee Counties. In the past 7 years, more than $1.7 million has been distributed to our partners and used to fund programs such as Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, Crunch Out Obesity, Reality U, the Born Learning Trail, and Literacy Kits to Pre-K students.
This Kickoff Event is the primary fundraiser of the year, typically bringing in more than $17,000 each year.
A large part of this success is due to our amazing sponsors who this year include:
Diamond
Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball
Benefit Management
Bob & Carol Dema
Concrete Services
Great Bend Regional Hospital
Ron & Jane Smith
Gold
CUNA Mutual Retirement Solutions
Eagle Radio
Edward Jones-Jim & Kathi Armatys and Todd & Barb Armatys
First Kansas Bank
Keller Real Estate
Marmies
Pawnee Valley Community Hospital
Spectrum CPA Partners, LLC
Wal-Mart
Silver
Advanced Therapy/Progressive Therapy
American State Bank
Blue Lily Floral
Brentwood Builders
Call Insurance
Club One Fitness
Community Bank of the Midwest
Country Living of Larned
Eldridge Fencing
Farmers Bank & Trust
Haynes Electric
L & M Contractors
Office Products, Inc.
Tatum Dunekack, DDS
Bronze
Bartlett Grain
Beckwith Mortuary
Bert & Wetta Sales, Inc
BTI Great Bend
Carr Auction & Real Estate
H & H Roofing
Manweiler Chevrolet
Simmons & Simmons
St. Rose Health Center
Waters True Value
Watkins Calcara, Chtd
Get your seat reserved by August 10 by calling UWCK at 620-792-2403 or visit uwck.org/kickoff. Tickets are $50/person or fill up a table of eight for $400 for a night of food and entertainment
surrounded by a group of people supporting the United Way cause.
