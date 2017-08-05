Sunday Weather

Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind 5 to 13 mph.
Monday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 5 to 11 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
Wednesday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.
Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Friday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.
Friday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
