Saturday Mid-America Sports Update

CINCINNATI (AP) – Joey Votto drove home a pair of runs with a double and a single, and Asher Wojciechowski went five innings in his return to the rotation on Friday night, leading the Cincinnati Reds to a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. The Reds have won all five games against St. Louis at Great American Ball Park this season. They lead 8-3 in their season series.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – James Paxton tied a Mariners’ record by winning his seventh straight start, and Seattle beat the Kansas City Royals 5-2 Friday night to move back over .500. Jason Hammel gave up three runs and six hits in six and one third innings.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson is back at training camp after another Achilles’ tendon injury. The 34-year-old star was sorely missed after he was hurt last December, especially in a playoff loss to Pittsburgh. But despite the quick turnaround time from his injury, the Chiefs believe Johnson is back to playing at his same old level.

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is heading to Ohio to celebrate Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ entry into the NFL Hall of Fame. Christie is scheduled to be in Canton Saturday to see Jones’ induction. Christie is a lifelong Cowboys fan despite most New Jersey football fans favoring two of the Cowboys’ biggest rivals: the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska receiver Stanley Morgan Junior said he is committed to doing the right thing after a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge against him was dropped. The junior from New Orleans is the Cornhuskers’ top returning receiver. Morgan said he wants to atone for a number of passes he dropped last season.