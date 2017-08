KANSAS CITY, MO -Saturday’s game between the Royals and Seattle Mariners has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a traditional doubleheader on Sunday afternoon, with the first game beginning at the regularly scheduled time of 1:15 and the second game to start within 30 minutes of the completion of game one.

Pre-game coverage begins at 12:30 on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM.