Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

August 7, 2017 – 9:00 a.m. until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Minutes of the July 31, 2017, Regular Meeting, are not available at this time.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media and law enforcement, should be shut off.

II. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:

-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of July 24, 2017, and ending August 7, 2017.

III. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

A. COMMUNICATIONS: Updated Lease Agreement with Brad Demel:

-The County currently holds an existing lease for land in Section 21, Township 16 South, Range 13 West. The 350’ by 300’ plot is the site of the Susank Tower which is used for 911 telecommunications. The Commission approved a lease agreement with Brad Demel on June 19, 2017. When presented with the agreement, Mr. Demel asked for certain revisions to be made to include increasing the rent from $300.00 per year to $500.00 per year. The updated agreement runs through 2026, with an option to renew until 2036. Dena Popp, 911 Director, will provide details on the updated agreement. This item was tabled on July 17, 2017.

IV. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be

heard at this time.

A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped /

Refunded Taxes:

-Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present a listing of Added / Abated /

Escaped / Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the

County Clerk’s Office. These are used to correct assessments and are requested

by the County Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office.

B. MEMORIAL PARKS: Bagworm Infestation:

-It was discovered that bagworms had infested the trees in the County’s

Memorial Parks. Management requested quotes from Pro-Green and Miller

Lawns to spray pesticides at the Memorial Parks. Miller Lawns provided a quote

of $2,325.00, which best fits the needs of the County. Miller Lawns was given the

authorization to perform the work as the health of the trees was in jeopardy. The

Commission will be asked to ratify the action. Darren Williams, County Works

Director, will present details.

C. COUNTY ENGINEER: Repair of Guardrails on Bridge #110:

-Bridge #110 is located south of Ellinwood on the Arkansas River. On June 10,

2017, a vehicle accident destroyed the guardrail on one corner of the bridge.

Barry McManaman, County Engineer, received two quotes for the work to

remove and replace 62.5 feet of rail and posts. The bid best meeting the needs

of the County was submitted by Fulsom Brothers, Inc. for a total of $8,740.32. Mr.

McManaman will ask that the Commission approve payment using Capital

Improvement Funds. Once the repairs are complete, Amy Miller, Emergency

Management Director, will send the invoice to the driver’s insurance company

for reimbursement.

D. COUNTY SERVICES: Informational Update:

-Phil Hathcock, Operations Director, will provide the informational report of work

completed during the last period. The report, which will be made available to

the media, will serve as a public reminder of the services provided by the

County on a regular basis.

V. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following

items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:

-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the

authorization of personnel changes, sign any documentation approved during

the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular

County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

-Subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

AUGUST 7, 2017

9:45 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – Carey Hipp, County

Counselor, will discuss regular business. Immediately following Ms. Hipp’s time,

Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will discuss regular business, will discuss regular

business as well as Phil Hathcock, Operations Director.

10:00 a.m. – Road Maintenance – South Homestead Township Officials

10:15 a.m. – Equipment Replacement – Darren Williams, County Works Director

10:30 a.m. – Program Update – Barry McManaman, County Engineer

11:00 a.m. – Camera System for the Treasurer’s Office – Jim Jordan, Treasurer-

Elect

11:30 a.m. – Program Update – Employee Relations Committee

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Members of the

Health Department are scheduled for August 10, 2017.

VI. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial

consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular

business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments

related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be Monday, August 14, 2017, at 9:00 a.m.

VII. ADJOURN.