Braves eliminated at Mid-State Regional

Fargo, N.D. – The Great Bend Braves lost both of their games Friday at the American Legion Mid-State State Regional in Fargo, North Dakota, falling to Sioux Falls, South Dakota 17-7 and host Fargo 12-2. The Braves finished pool play 0-3 and were eliminated from the 6-team field.

Against Sioux Falls, the Braves took a 5-0 lead in the top of the third inning but could only watch as the South Dakota state champs scored 15-runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 15-5 lead. Great Bend would add single runs in the fourth and fifth but Sioux Falls plated two runs in the bottom of the fifth to end the game by way of the 10-run rule.

Agaisnt Fargo, Great Bend fell behind 7-0 and never threated as the Bombers advanced on to Saturday’s semi-finals.

The Braves end their season with a record of 31-18.