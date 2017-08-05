Barton Foundation’s 39th Big Benefit Auction tickets available

Tickets for the Barton Foundation’s 39th Annual Big Benefit Auction themed “Under the Sea” on Aug. 26 are available until Aug. 14. Tickets are $45 each or $360 per table of eight. Only 200 tickets are available. Doors open at 6 p.m. at the Great Bend Columbus Club with bidding on the silent auction and complimentary beer available until 8 p.m. Dinner is served at 7 p.m. and the live auction will begin promptly at 8 p.m. Guests must be 21 or older to attend.

Coleen Cape, Executive Director of Institutional Advancement, expressed her excitement and gratitude for the donated auction items the Barton Foundation received this year. This year the foundation has 44 live auction items and 124 silent auction items from 188 businesses and individuals who donated to ensure the auction is a success.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the Foundation office at (620) 786-1136 or by sending an email to mccormickd@bartonccc.edu.