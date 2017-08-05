5K Run/Walk Planned for Sept. 16 in Great Bend by Heartland and Central Care Cancer Centers

Heartland Cancer Center and Central Care Cancer Center are teaming up to organize the second annual Relay For Life 5-Kilometer Run/Walk for Sept. 16 to benefit Barton County Relay for Life, which supports the American Cancer Society.

The professionally timed event will start and finish at Veterans Memorial Park in Great Bend. Registration opens at 7 a.m., with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Medals will be awarded in six age groups to the top three finishers, with prizes given for the top male and female finishers overall. Age groups are: 12-Under; 13-to-18; 19-to-25; 26-to-35; 36-to-49; 50-Over.

“Our event is the perfect motivator to staying physically active and at the same time helping us with our initiative to fight against cancer,” said race director Michelle Robinson. “We encourage people to come out and enjoy a fun early fall morning among friends and family members as we battle this disease together.”

Registration is $25 prior to Sept. 1, which includes an event t-shirt. On Sept. 1, registration increases to $35 per person with t-shirt sizes not guaranteed. Walk-in registration will also be available on the day of the race.

Those interested in participating are encouraged to sign up online at

https://runsignup.com/Race/KS/GreatBend/RelayforLife5kWalkRun, or contact Robinson at 620-792-5511.