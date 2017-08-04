Weekend Weather

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Saturday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 7 to 11 mph becoming north northeast after midnight.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. North northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 82.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.
Thursday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85.
Leave a Reply