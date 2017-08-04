United Way of Central Kansas Stuff the Bus dates

Before the students fill the buses, United Way aims to fill the bus with much needed items for their 23 Community Partners.

This is the seventh year that United Way has put on this event. What started in Great Bend has now expanded to Ellinwood, Larned, and Hoisington and is a vital part of the campaign every year. Donations help to alleviate the financial strain on these agencies so that their time, energy, and money can go to making our community stronger by providing services.

The Wish List changes each year to best suit the needs of every agency that United Way helps support. It is that time of year that many of these items go on sale, so be sure to watch the sales ads.

This year’s Stuff the Bus events will be held:

Ellinwood – August 15 at Wolf Park in conjunction with the Ellinwood Farmers Market

Hoisington – August 16 at Town & Country Supermarket from 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Items can be dropped

off in advance at Clara Barton Hospital or Dairy Queen.

Great Bend – August 16 from 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. at both Dillons locations with Eagle Radio joining at Dillons on 10th Street, so be sure to listen for us on the radio. We will also be out at Wal-Mart on August 16 from 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Larned – August 16 at Dillons and Shopko from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

If your business, organization, or church would like to have a collection box and bring it by the day of your local Stuff the Bus, UWCK can bring by a box and flyers. For more information about these events follow United Way of Central Kansas on Facebook or visit our website www.uwck.org.