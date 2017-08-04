St. Rose physician assistant sees patients during noon hour

Kristin Ohnmacht Babcock realizes it is not always easy for patients to find time in their busy lives to see their health-care provider – even when they know they should. So, to make scheduling more convenient, the St. Rose Health Center physician assistant has started seeing patients during the noon hour. She offers this service Monday through Friday at St. Rose Family Medicine, which is on the facility’s first floor.

“It is important for me to be flexible with my schedule to accommodate patients,” Babcock said. “Families have busy calendars with not much room to spare. “We are already hearing positive feedback from our patients,” she continued. “Because of the noon-hour appointments, they don’t have to take off time from work to seek their medical care.”

Traditionally, clinics and medical offices are closed during the lunch hour.

“A large majority of health-care providers are not available between noon and one o’clock,” Babcock said. “But St. Rose is committed to finding new ways to accommodate families. Scheduling should be as convenient as possible to allow patients the time to seek the care they deserve.”

Babcock is a Great Bend native who returned to her hometown a couple of years ago when she started her new job at St. Rose. In addition to family medicine, her background includes emergency medicine, convenient care and orthopedics.

“I work as a family-practice provider, treating both acute and chronic medical conditions in patients of all ages,” she noted.

Babcock is a 2001 graduate of Great Bend High School. She earned her bachelor’s of science in biology at Kansas State University in 2005 and a master’s of medical science in physician assistant education in 2009 at St. Louis University. She is licensed and board certified by the Kansas State Board of Healing Arts, and certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

Zena Jacobs, St. Rose executive director, said she appreciates Babcock taking on this new venture.

“This is just one more testament to our commitment to make life a little easier for St. Rose patients,” Jacobs said.