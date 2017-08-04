Dateline: Claflin, Kansas

Ruth N. Stephens, 86, died August 3, 2017, at Clara Barton Hospital, Hoisington. She was born March 15, 1931, on the family farm in rural Coyle, Oklahoma, the daughter of Harry and Josephine (Hoover) Stanbrough.

A longtime resident of Claflin she was a homemaker.

On December 4, 1949, she married Clifford Lawrence Stephens in Yuma, Arizona. He preceded her in death on December 1, 2006.

Ruth had a great love of wildlife and nature. Clifford and she loved traveling and camping. For many summers they were camp hosts in Colorado. She loved feeding and watching the birds, especially the hummingbirds. In her later years she began crocheting bird’s nests for bird rescue organizations. She was an avid crafter and could craft things from almost anything. She had many artistic talents and loved to crochet, sew, and make ceramics.

Survivors include: son, Roger Stephens and wife Rita of Claflin; daughter Dawn Hinds and huband Randy of Meridan, Iowa; sisters, Wilda Smart Of Mountain View, Arkansas, and Lorena Miller of Lucerne, California; three grandchildren, Shawna Roark and husband Michael of Garden City, Kansas, Eric Stephens of Hays, Kansas, and Elisha Chambers and husband Chad of Leon, Kansas; and two great grandchildren, Mason and Molly Roark.

She was preceded in death by her husband; and infant twins, son, Bobby and daugther, Bonnie; parents, and stepfather, Luther Stanbrough; four brothers, Herman, Harland, Jack and Bill Stanbrough; six sisters, Mildred Jarvis, Annie Ramsey, Blanche Thompson, Barbra Landis, Bonnie Hurst, Izetta Allison; and an infant great granddaughter, Morgan Roark.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, August 5th, 2017, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Gene Langhofer presiding. Burial will follow in Claflin Cemetery. Friends may call 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, with family to receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Claflin Ambulance Fund or Claflin Library in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.