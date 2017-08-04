Over $5,000 raised at Bike Brew Q in Great Bend

Over 160 cyclists, craft beer and barbecue enthusiasts came together and raised upwards of $5,000 for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at the second annual Bike Brew Q event at the Great Bend Expo Complex on Saturday.

Cyclists headed out in the morning and routes were available from 20-72 miles and included road and gravel routes. All routes included support and gear (SAG) stops sponsored by local businesses and philanthropy groups, and gave riders a chance to rest, hydrate and refuel. The SAG stops were sponsored by Golden Belt Bicycle Co., Skikes Bikes, Image total Fitness and Barton County Young Professionals.

Following the cycling event the Craft Brew Expo took place from 1-4 featuring 8 breweries from 3 states. The breweries brought their own personnel, merchandise and beer to the event to showcase their products. Expo attendees had access to unlimited samples, free giveaways by the breweries and all ticket holders received a free Bike Brew Q pint glass.

The expo included Wichita Brewing Co., Three Rings Brewing Co., LB Brewing Co., Odell Brewing Co., Tallgrass Brewing Co., Salt City Brewing, Aero Plains Brewing and COOP Ale Works.

The Craft Brew Expo was sponsored by:

Stone Sand Co, INC

Eagle Radio

Panzer Insurance

Charlies Place

Fairchild Computers

Stueder Contractors

Innovative Livestock Service

Golden Belt Bicycle

Clara Barton Hospital

Henjy Liquor

Farmers Bank and Trust

Western Beverage

Demel Family

Great Bend Noon Lions Club

Picket Fence Real Estate

Benefit Management

Event Chair Ryan Fairchild said he was very happy with the event.

“2017 served as a proving year, this event is here to stay,” he said. “Our participants gave their sweat and hard earned money to help raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. I am extremely proud of what has been accomplished with this event, bringing together cycling, craft beer, barbecue and charitable giving.”

Craft Brew Expo Director Joe Vinduska said the event went off without a hitch.

“We were extremely happy with the turnout,” he said. “Everyone had a great time, and we were very stoked to have these breweries come to our city. This is beer that is distributed on not only a regional level, but a national level, so the fact that they agreed to come to Great Bend is a big deal and we enjoyed showing them that Great Bend loves their beer and at the same time raising money for a great cause.”