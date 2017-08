WICHITA — Spelling is a problem for the crew painting the water tower at Wichita State University. The University did not make the mistake. The city of Wichita did.

We are “sory” and will get it “fixted” “A S I P.” pic.twitter.com/aUZbopLmFG — City of Wichita (@CityofWichita) August 4, 2017

The city had fun with the error. They shared a photo on social media.