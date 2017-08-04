Kan. priest accused of child sex crimes held on $250K bond

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Catholic priest has been returned from Maryland to face Kansas charges that he had inappropriate sexual contact with children.

The Kansas City Star reported that 35-year-old Scott Kallal was processed Thursday night at the Wyandotte County Detention Center in Kansas City, Kansas, where he is jailed on $250,000 bond.

Kallal was arrested in Maryland last month after being charged in Wyandotte County with two felony counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. Prosecutors allege that misconduct took place in 2015.

Kallal has been suspended from his duties at Overland Park’s Holy Spirit Church and St. Patrick Church in Kansas City, Kansas.

It’s unclear if Kallal has an attorney.