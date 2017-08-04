Jefferson City takes down Braves 12-1 in Mid-State’s Regional opener

Jefferson City, Missouri made quick work of the Great Bend Braves in the opening round of the Mid-State Regional in Fargo, North Dakota Thursday. The Missouri state Jr. Legion champion scored in every inning in beating Great Bend 12-1 in the first game of pool play for both teams.

It was a 1-1 game after the first inning but Jeff City scored 2 runs in the second, 1 in the third, three in the fourth and 5 in the fifth inning to roll up 12 runs to win the game in 5-innings.

Great Bend will play two games Friday. At 3:00 the Braves take on Sioux Falls, South Dakota before facing Fargo at 5:30. Sioux Falls lost both of their games Thursday which means Great Bend can advance to Saturday’s semi-finals with a win over the South Dakota team in the early game Friday.

The Braves are now 31-16 on the season.