Jayhawks cruise again on Italy Tour with 92-61 rout

ROME – It was déjà vu for Kansas men’s basketball as the Jayhawks cruised to a 92-61 win against the Players Group Thursday evening at Honey Sport City. KU improved to 2-0 on its 2017 Italy Tour after posting a 90-56 win against Stella Azzurra HSC Roma a day earlier.

Sophomore center Udoka Azubuike led KU with 15 points. The Delta, Nigeria, big man recorded dunks on all seven of his field goals in the contest, giving him 12 dunks in the two Kansas Italy Tour victories. With the win, the Jayhawks improved to 81-9 all-time in exhibition play and now have won their last 22 exhibition contests dating back to 2012.

In the win against the Players Group, Kansas used a balanced attack as four other Jayhawks joined Azubuike in scoring in double figures. Sophomore guard Malik Newman had 13 points, sophomore guard Charlie Moore 12, senior guard Devonte’ Graham 11 and freshman guard Marcus Garett added 10. Garrett posted a double-double pulling down a game-high 12 rebounds along with three steals.

The KU travel contingent spent Thursday morning and early afternoon touring Vatican City, including the Sistine Chapel and St. Peter’s Basilica. On Friday, the travel party will take a train to Milan where the Jayhawks will play two more games on Aug. 5 and 6. KU will face the Players Group for the second-straight game on Aug. 5 and an Italy All Star A2 squad on Aug. 6. Both games will be played at PalaSport Enrico Somaschini (PalaPorada), and will tip at 7 p.m. local, 12 p.m. (CT).