Investigation: Kan. woman hospitalized after train hit her car

SEDGWICK COUNTY – One person was injured in an accident just after 7:30p.m. Thursday in Sedgwick County.

A BNSF train traveling near the 6900 Block of Kansas 15 near Red Powell Drive just across from the Derby city limits hit a 2013 Ford Fiesta driven by a 50-year-old Wichita woman, according to Lt. Lin Dehning of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department.

Emergency crews transported to driver to a local hospital in serious condition. Officials did not release her name.

Deputies are investigating whether alcohol possibly played a role in the crash, according to Dehning.