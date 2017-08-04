Friday Mid America Sports Update

CANTON, Ohio (AP) – With no stars and few starters on the field, the Dallas Cowboys edged the Arizona Cardinals 20-18 in the Hall of Fame game. Receiver Brice Butler had two big catches and former Baylor basketball player turned Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers had a touchdown catch from backup quarterback Kellen Moore.

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) – Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson returned to training camp Thursday after missing two workouts with a tooth abscess, while a trio of cornerbacks had to leave practice early with various injuries. Terrance Mitchell, who could start at cornerback alongside Marcus Peters, went to the locker room on a cart with a sore hamstring. Roster long shots J.R. Nelson left with a groin injury and Keith Baxter with a wrist injury.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Brandon Moss hit two home runs and Lorenzo Cain drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning as the Kansas City Royals beat the Seattle Mariners 6-4 Thursday night. The Royals rallied from deficits of 2-0 and 3-2 for their 32nd comeback victory. They snapped a three-game losing streak.

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Keon Broxton drove in the go-ahead run and saved a run with a leaping catch, Matt Garza made a strong start in his return from the disabled list, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 Thursday afternoon. Garza, making his first start since July 21st because of a right leg strain, gave up one earned run on four hits in 5 2/3 innings to give second-place Milwaukee its first home series win over St. Louis since July 2012.

ST. ALBANS, Mo. (AP) – Akshay Bhatia has won the Boys Junior PGA Championship and shattered a scoring record that had stood for 24 years. Bhatia, a 15-year-old from Wake Forest, North Carolina closed with a 5-under 67 on Thursday at The Country Club of St. Albans for a three-shot victory.

AMES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa State’s Mike Warren established himself as one of the nation’s most promising young running backs two years ago. David Montgomery did the same thing last season. The Cyclones are hoping that pairing Warren and Montgomery together this fall will give them a winning running game after finishing 3-9 last season.