Cop Shop (8/3)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/3)
Non-Injury Accident
At 7:41 a.m. an accident was reported at NW 30 Avenue & NW 50 Road.
At 4:17 p.m. an accident was reported at 673 N. US 281 Highway.
Fire
At 6:43 p.m. a fire was reported at 558 S. Main Street in Hoisington.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (8/3)
K9 Use / Call Out
At 2:52 a.m. a K9 call out was made in the 600 block of E. Barton County Road.
Theft
At 8:30 a.m. a theft was reported at 1033 1/2 Adams Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 9:51 a.m. an accident was reported at 4708 10th Street.
At 10:29 a.m. hit and run was reported at 3120 10th Street.
At 1:52 p.m. an accident was reported at 1027 Jackson Street.
At 6:30 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Grant Street.
8/4
K9 Use / Call Out
At 2:27 a.m. Lazar the K9 was used on a traffic stop at Lakin Avenue & Van Buren Street.
