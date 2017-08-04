Cop Shop (8/3)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/3)

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:41 a.m. an accident was reported at NW 30 Avenue & NW 50 Road.

At 4:17 p.m. an accident was reported at 673 N. US 281 Highway.

Fire

At 6:43 p.m. a fire was reported at 558 S. Main Street in Hoisington.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (8/3)

K9 Use / Call Out

At 2:52 a.m. a K9 call out was made in the 600 block of E. Barton County Road.

Theft

At 8:30 a.m. a theft was reported at 1033 1/2 Adams Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:51 a.m. an accident was reported at 4708 10th Street.

At 10:29 a.m. hit and run was reported at 3120 10th Street.

At 1:52 p.m. an accident was reported at 1027 Jackson Street.

At 6:30 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Grant Street.

8/4

K9 Use / Call Out

At 2:27 a.m. Lazar the K9 was used on a traffic stop at Lakin Avenue & Van Buren Street.