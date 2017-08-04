Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (8/3)

BOOKED: Linda Fernandez of Great Bend on an Ellinwood Municipal Court case for driving while revoked habitual violator, bond set at $1,000.00 C/S or 18-hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Adriana Ovalle of Great Bend for GBMC case for battery DV, bond set in lieu of $500.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Michelle Gonzalez of Great Bend for GBMC case for battery DV, bond set in lieu of $500.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Oliver Guyton of Great Bend to KDOC.

RELEASED: Linda Fernandez of Great Bend on an Ellinwood Municipal Court case for driving while revoked habitual violation after posting a $1,000.00 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Brenda Graves of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear after receiving a $10,000.00 OR bond through Judge Richard Burgess.

RELEASED: Christopher Adams of Great Bend received an order of release from the Great Bend Municipal Court on cases and received probation on BTDC case for theft.

RELEASED: Eric Ehster of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for habitual violator after posting a $1,000.00 surety bond through TNT Bail Bonds.

RELEASED: Michelle Gonzalez of Great Bend for GBMC case for battery DV after posting a $500.00 surety bond through dispatch.

RELEASED: Adriana Ovalle of Great Bend for GBMC case for battery DV after posting a $500.00 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.