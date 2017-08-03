Thursday Mid-America Sports Update

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Yadier Molina hit two solo home runs, Kolten Wong added a two-run double, Luke Weaver pitched into the seventh inning and the St. Louis Cardinals held on for a 5-4 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night. Weaver made one mistake in the first and Eric Thames hit it for his 25th home run of the season.

BALTIMORE (AP) – Jeremy Hellickson threw seven outstanding innings in his Orioles debut, Caleb Joseph homered and Baltimore beat the Kansas City Royals 6-0 Wednesday night to complete a three-game sweep. Playing in his second game with Baltimore, Tim Beckham doubled, tripled and drove in two runs.

UNDATED (AP) – After years of high expectations in the Missouri Valley Football Conference and nationally, Northern Iowa’s reputation as an FCS power seems to have diminished heading into 2017. The Panthers fell to 5-6 last year despite opening the season with a win at Iowa State. They were picked fourth in the Valley’s preseason poll, without a single vote for first.

CHICAGO (AP) – Zack Godley pitched three-hit ball over six scoreless innings, Jake Lamb drove in all the runs, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the surging Chicago Cubs 3-0 on Wednesday night. The loss was just the fourth in 18 games since the All-Star break for the NL Central-leading Cubs.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) – Oklahoma backup quarterback Chris Robison has been dismissed from the program for violating team rules. Coach Lincoln Riley made the announcement in a news release. Robison was rated a four-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN, Rivals and Scout. He participated in spring practice after enrolling at Oklahoma in January.

DALLAS (AP) – Police in Dallas say it is unlikely charges will be filed against a former Baylor football player who sent a series of fiery emails to The Dallas Morning News questioning coverage of his sexual-assault trial. The Waco Tribune-Herald reports Sam Ukwuachu continued to send emails to the DMN after it sent a cease-and-desist letter to Ukwuachu and his attorney.