Sheriff gets wish…venue for Great Bend City Council meeting moved to Events Center

Monday’s Great Bend City Council meeting has been moved to the Great Bend Events Center, something that pleases Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir.

The Sheriff wrote a letter to the council expressing his concern that the small council room at the city office on Williams would not be able to handle the large crowd that is expected in the wake of the suspension of Police Chief Cliff Couch.

Bellendir was a guest Thursday on “County Edition” on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM.

Brian Bellendir Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/BELLENDIR-THIS.mp3

Bellendir also said Thursday that it was his understanding that Monday’s meeting would not include a much anticipated hearing for Cliff Couch after the council voted 5-3 to suspend Couch with the potential for termination.

Brian Bellendir Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/BELLENDIR-NIGHT.mp3

It is not known if Monday’s meeting will include time for citizen comment, although on the August 7 agenda there is an item to recognize visitors and allow anyone to address the governing body.

In his letter to council members last week, Bellendir stated “I have received numerous phone calls and met with many people face-to-face about this issue. It has come to my attention there is a distinct possibility there will be a very large crowd at the next City Council meeting. Estimates range from 100 to 300.”

While security at the meeting will be left up to Great Bend Police, Bellendir says he will have extra officers available just in case there are problems with the city conducting their business on Monday night.