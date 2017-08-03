Great Bend Post

Police identify adults, teen wounded in shooting at Kansas home

Wednesday morning crime scene in Topeka-photo courtesy WIBW TV

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that sent three people to a hospital early Wednesday with life-threatening injuries.

Just after 1a.m., Wednesday, police were dispatched to a shooting at a home in the 2900 Block of SE Highland CT., in Topeka, according to a media release.

Upon arrival, police found Virgil Moppin, 38,  Andrea Carter, 39, and Colin Moppin, 15, all of Topeka with gunshot injuries.

Detectives and K-9 processed the crime scene. Police have made no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Topeka Police.

