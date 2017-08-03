Hiring Experienced Phlebotomist or CNA and LPN, Medical Assistant or CNA

Heart of Kansas Family Health Care is taking applications for a full time caring and experienced Phlebotomist or CNA for our Great Bend location, as well as an LPN, Medical Assistant or CNA for our new Larned location.

Computer skills essential and EHR experience preferred. Positive attitude and good people skills with willingness to work with patients and coworkers in a fast paced environment. Must be dependable and able to work a flexible schedule including working a rotation one evening per week. Punctuality is a must. Bilingual preferred but not required. Valid driver’s license required. Compensation based on experience. Excellent benefit package for full time positions including health and dental insurance, PTO and paid holidays. Serious and qualified applicants please send resume with cover letter to Human Resources, 1905 19th St, Great Bend, KS EOE

Download Employment Application HERE.