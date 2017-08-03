Friday Weather

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Friday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South southeast wind 9 to 11 mph.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 7 to 11 mph.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Wednesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Thursday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.