Friday Weather

Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Friday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South southeast wind 9 to 11 mph.
Saturday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Saturday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 7 to 11 mph.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 82.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.
Wednesday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.
