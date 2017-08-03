Earlier heat causing grain to mature quickly in the Golden Belt

Making room for the fall harvest is always on the mind this time of the year for the folks at the Great Bend Co-op Association, but the way the 2017 conditions have been going they might have to make room faster.

Seed Manager Jeff Mauler says consistent hot temperatures the Barton County area received two weeks ago has caused the grain crops to mature quickly. The heat and lack of moisture has made a big impact on the corn.

Jeff Mauler Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/mauler-1.mp3

Mauler says on the corn side of grains he encourages farmers to be on the lookout for spider mites. Most producers have been spraying for the mites the last couple of weeks, but southern rust is another issue that farmers face.

Mauler says the southern rust exposure is not nearly as high as last year, but it is starting to reappear.

Jeff Mauler Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/mauler-2.mp3

Grain futures were higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. September corn was up 4.40 cents at $3.67 a bushel while wheat for September delivery was higher at $4.654 a bushel.