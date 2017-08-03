Cop Shop (8/2)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/2)

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:48 a.m. a single vehicle accident with a deer was reported at NW 220 Road & NW 130 Avenue.

Warrant Arrest

At 12:38 p.m. Rodrigo Castro was arrested at 1615 Morphy Street on a Rice County District warrant.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:36 p.m. an accident was reported at NW 40 Road & NW 10 Avenue.

Fire

At 6:03 p.m. a fire was reported at SE 60 Road & SE 60 Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:37 p.m. an accident was reported at W. K-4 Highway & NW 90 Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (8/2)

Warrant Arrest

At 7:26 a.m. an officer arrested Jeremy McFann at 1910 Madison for a warrant.

Theft

At 1:55 p.m. theft of a Glock 26 from a vehicle was reported at 2701 Jackson Street. Firearm was entered into NCIC.

Warrant Arrest

At 3:20 p.m. an officer arrested Brianna Lamb at 1408 Kansas Avenue.

Burglary / In Progress

At 4:57 p.m. a report of a subject breaking into the residences at 1106 Baker Avenue was made.

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:09 p.m. an accident was reported at 1811 Main Street.

Theft

At 5:28 p.m. Dillons, 1811 Main Street, reported a David Mickle stealing. NTA signed.

At 6:01 p.m. Dillons, 1811 Main Street, reported a juvenile case.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 8:09 p.m. theft of power tools from a garage at 2516 8th Street was reported.

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:24 p.m. an accident was reported at 2601 10th Street.

Diabetic Problems

At 10:05 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3307 10th Street.