48-month jail term for Hays man involved in Barton County chase

Barton County Attorney Amy Mellor announced Thursday, August 3 that Brandon Thomas Finnesy appeared in Barton County District Court on July 28 for sentencing.

In May, Finnesy was convicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and a charge of criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

At sentencing, Finnesy was ordered to serve 40 months in prison for the drug case and eight months in prison for the firearm case. The sentences run consecutively for a total of 48 months in prison.

Finnesy, age 28 of Hays, was also advised that he could not possess firearms as a result of his convictions.

On February 3, 2017, Finnesy was involved in a chase with two other subjects that resulted in a crash into a tree row along a creek near U.S. 281 Highway near Northeast 80 Road. At the time of arrest, Finnesy was wanted by the United States Marshals Service on charges of escape from custody. Finnesy was also booked that night for kidnapping, criminal threat, criminal possession of explosives, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Sarah Smith-Orr and Lee Jacobs were also involved in the incident and arrested.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case, and Amy Mellor prosecuted the case for the Barton County Attorney’s Office.