Great Bend prepares proposal for police department studies

The agenda for the Great Bend City Council meeting on Monday, August 7 was emailed to the Eagle Media Center Wednesday afternoon. While there is no mention of a hearing for Great Bend Police Chief Cliff Couch, there is a document for the request of proposals for a Police Department compensation and management study.

The request describes the scope of work and requirements for qualified consulting firms to conduct the studies. “The study shall analyze the efficiency and effectiveness of the police, procedures, management, and operations of the Great Bend Police Department to respond to issues…”

Couch still awaits a date and time for his hearing regarding his suspension with pay with potential for termination that was handed down at the special meeting on July 24. The notice for Couch’s suspension stated Couch made “false or reckless” accusations against city administration along with other reasons that went against the employee handbook.

The compensation and management study does not outline the issues Couch presented before the city council regarding possible misconduct and unethical procedures by city administration. Instead, the studies focus primarily on the Police Department itself.

The notice for the study goes on to state, “Consultant will review the number, type and purposes of the department’s various organizational components and interrelationships that exist between them…The city is particularly interested in police strategies to stem drug related crime, as well as strategies for dealing with concentrated crime areas.”

The study which was approved at a special meeting on June 29, asks the consultant to study wage structure, compare and contrast the department’s recruitment and retention efforts with other Kansas law enforcement agencies.

The written proposals are asked to be filed to Great Bend City Attorney Bob Suelter by no later than 4 p.m. on August 21, 2017.

While the city council agendas typically have an item line for recognition of visitors and announcements towards the beginning, the August 7 agenda provides additional text. “An opportunity will be given for those wishing to address the governing body at this time subject to guidelines announced at the meeting.”

The meeting is scheduled for its regular time of 7:30 p.m. at City Hall, 1209 Williams. Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir recommended in a letter to the city’s governing body to move the next city council meeting or hearing for Couch to a larger venue, anticipating a big crowd.

Chief Couch, hired in 2015, addressed officer shortage and compensation discrepancies at the city council meeting on June 5. At the same meeting, Couch mentioned he was told to keep quiet about the struggles at the Police Department and was chastised by City Administrator Howard Partington when he tried to make the issues public. Following multiple executive sessions the next seven weeks discussing the issues with each side hiring outside attorneys, the city council voted 5-3 to suspend Couch. Couch had until July 28 to submit his notice for a hearing and a chance for a rebuttal to the council’s decision. With Couch submitting his notice for the hearing, the hearing must be scheduled by August 11.