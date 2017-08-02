Wednesday Weather

Tonight
A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5am. Mostly clear, with a low around 65. South southeast wind around 8 mph becoming west southwest after midnight.
Thursday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. North wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. North northeast wind 6 to 13 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Saturday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.
Saturday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Sunday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
