Wednesday Weather

Today Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.



Tonight A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5am. Mostly clear, with a low around 65. South southeast wind around 8 mph becoming west southwest after midnight.



Thursday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. North wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.



Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. North northeast wind 6 to 13 mph.



Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.



Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.



Saturday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.



Saturday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.



Sunday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.



Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.



Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.



Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.



Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.