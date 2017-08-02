Great Bend Post

Wednesday Weather

Today
Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight
A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5am. Mostly clear, with a low around 65. South southeast wind around 8 mph becoming west southwest after midnight.

Thursday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. North wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. North northeast wind 6 to 13 mph.

Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Saturday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Sunday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

